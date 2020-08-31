NEET-JEE Exams: Mumbai Suburban Railways To Run Spl Trains For Candidates Appearing

In a relief to NEET/JEE aspirants, Mumbai's Western and Central Railways on Monday, announced that candidates will be allowed to use special train services to with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days to travel to their respective exam centres. Moreover, station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days, after checking their admit cards. Additionally, booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for convenience.

Special trains for Mumbai NEET/JEE students

The railways also urged other locals to not rush to stations to avail these trains, while requesting travellers to follow all social distancing guidelines as per COVID-19 directive. Currently, medical staff, BMC staff, government servants have been allowed to use local train services.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government eased restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without e-passes, opened hotel and lodges, increased govt office (Grp- A& B) strength to 100%, private offices strength to 30% and outdoor physical activities without restrictions. Currently, there are 1,93,889 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra while 5,62,401 patients have been discharged and 24,399 fatalities have been reported.

Centre extends lockdown

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

Furthermore, students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. On the other hand, higher educational institutions can reopen for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional courses requiring laboratory/experimental works. India currently has over 781975 active COVID-19 cases and 2774801 recoveries with 64469 fatalities.