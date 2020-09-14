Karnataka Police Result 2019: SI Result 2019 Declared At Psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in

Karnataka State Police recently released the Karnataka Police result 2019. The Karnataka Police SI result 2019 was declared on the official website at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the Karnataka Police SI recruitment and had given the written examination can now go to the official website and check their Karnataka Police SI result 2019. The result declared for the post of Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) is a provisional one. The final list in the Karnataka Police result 2019 will be declared soon by Karnataka Police. Here is everything you need to know about the Karnataka Police result 2019.

Karnataka Police result 2019

The Karnataka Police SI recruitment started with a notification on October 24, 2019, for a total of 300 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) including In-Service. The physical test and endurance test for the candidates who had applied in this recruitment was done which was followed by a written examination on March 8, 2020. This written test was conducted for only those candidates who had cleared the physical test and endurance test. On the basis of this written examination, Karnataka Police result 2019 is announced. The provisional list in Karnataka Police result 2019 is announced for a total of 300 posts. Here is how to check the Karnataka Police result 2019.

How to download Karnataka Police SI result 2019

Go to the official website of the Karnataka Police SI recruitment at psicivilnhk19.ksp-online.in.

Search for the text that reads as, “Click Here News & Events” on the homepage and click on it.

A new section with options will be displayed on the screen. Under the list, select the first option which reads as, “Provisional Select List” and click on it.

Your Karnataka Police SI result 2019 will be downloaded as a PDF file.

Search for your name in the Karnataka Police SI result 2019.

Take a printout of your result for future reference.

Check Karnataka Police SI result 2019 directly by clicking HERE

Karnataka Police SI recruitment

The Karnataka Police SI result 2019 has also mentioned some important details about the recruitment. According to the Karnataka Police result 2019, the provisional list does not give any legal right to the candidate for the appointment to the post. “The list is subject to the outcome of the results in the medical examination to be held by a Medical Board constituted as per the rules” it added. For all the details about the Karnataka Police result 2019, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Karnataka State Police.

