SNAP 2020 Is Scheduled To Be Out Tomorrow; SNAP Exam Is Slated For Dec. 20, Jan. 6 & 9

Symbiosis International University is scheduled to release the admit cards for the SNAP 2020 test. The admit cards will be released tomorrow on December 5 according to the schedule mentioned on the official website. Symbiosis University organises Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP exam) as an entry-level exam for candidates who intend to take admissions into the MBA/PGDM courses across 16 institutes in the country. The SNAP 2020 is scheduled on December 20th, as well as on January 6th and 9th next year. The SNAP 2020 exam would be conducted online across 94 centres across various centres in India.

Image credits: SNAP website

Steps for SNAP Admit Card download

Visit the official website of SNAP at https://www.snaptest.org/index.html

Click the link that states “Download Admit Card” on the homepage.

You would be redirected to the SNAP admit card page where the credentials need to be keyed in.

Enter the SNAP login credentials to download the SNAP 2020 admit card.

Take a print out of the SNAP 2020 admit card way before of time, since the exams are starting from December 20, 2020.

SNAP 2020 instructions

SNAP 2020 will be held thrice this time.

The SNAP exam pattern is changed so candidates need to be mindful of the complete syllabus before they appear the exam.

SNAP exam test centres have been increased for this year to keep in mind the rules of seating when it comes to a social distancing between the candidates during the exam. SNAP is scheduled at 94 test centres this year. Centres like Palgarh, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram are added for this year.

The SNAP exam consists of questions from English, Quantitative Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. According to the official website, SNAP 2020 date would take place once in December 2020 and then probably twice in January 2021.

SNAP Test duration would be for 60 minutes. SNAP Test is an objective test. Each wrong answer will lead to 25% negative marks.

Date: 20 December 2020; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.

Date: 06 January 2021; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.

Date: 09 January 2021; Time: 11.00 am – 12.00 noon.

Candidate can appear for a maximum of two tests for SNAP 2020 out of the 3 tests that would be conducted this year. However if the candidate appears for two tests, the higher score will be considered for final percentile.

