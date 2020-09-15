IIM CAT 2020 Registration Deadline On Sept 16: Apply Before 5 Pm For CAT 2020

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) which started its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th is almost at the end of its applicant registration process. The IIM CAT 2020 online applications are filed online at the official website iimact.ac.in.

Last date to apply in IIM CAT 2020 – September 16, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 admit card download starts – October 28, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 exam – November 29, 2020

IIM CAT 2020 registration deadline at 5 pm - Sept 16

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in on or before September 16, 2020, until 5 pm. The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is â‚¹2000 for interested candidates from the general category. While for SC, ST and PwD category candidates the CAT exam fee is â‚¹1000. This year, the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020, however, the dates could be changed if the COVID pandemic situation in the country deteriorates. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country.

How to apply in IIM CAT 2020?

Visit the official website of the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Register’ tab under ‘New Candidate Registration’ if you are a new candidate.

If you already have a registered account, click on ‘Login’ under ‘Registered Candidate Login’.

A registration form will be displayed on the screen.

The candidate should fill in the required details correctly on the form.

Enter the contact details like mobile number and email ID carefully.

Upload the required scanned documents and proceed.

Enter the required details like academic qualifications and work experience if any.

Choose the programme that you want to apply for.

Select the interview city for that specific programme from the drop-down list mentioned on the website.

Pay the CAT exam fees to complete the registration process of the IIM CAT 2020 exam.

IIM CAT syllabus

The CAT syllabus has three sections. The first one is Quantitative Aptitude, which involves Number System, Geometry, Algebra, among other topics. The next two categories in the CAT syllabus are Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

