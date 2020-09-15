IIM CAT 2020 Registration Deadline On Sept 16: Apply Before 5 Pm For CAT 2020

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) which started its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from August 5th is almost at the end of its applicant registration process. The IIM CAT 2020 online applications are filed online at the official website iimact.ac.in.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in on or before September 16, 2020, until 5 pm. The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is â‚¹2000 for interested candidates from the general category. While for SC, ST and PwD category candidates the CAT exam fee is â‚¹1000. This year, the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020, however, the dates could be changed if the COVID pandemic situation in the country deteriorates. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country.
Image courtesy: IIM CAT website
The CAT syllabus has three sections. The first one is Quantitative Aptitude, which involves Number System, Geometry, Algebra, among other topics. The next two categories in the CAT syllabus are Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock