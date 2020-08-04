IIM CAT 2020: Online Registrations To Begin Tomorrow On The Official Website, Iimact.ac.in

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) is all set to start its registration process for IIM CAT 2020 exam from tomorrow. The IIM CAT 2020 exam’s online registration process will begin from Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 AM. The IIM CAT 2020 online applications will be done at the official website iimact.ac.in. Here is everything you need to know about the IIM CAT 2020 exam registration process.

IIM CAT 2020

The online registration window for Common Admission Test of IIM will be starting at 10 AM tomorrow which will continue till September 16, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates can apply in the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in on or before September 16, 2020, until 5 pm. The CAT exam fees of IIM CAT 2020 registration is ₹2000 for the interested candidates. For SC, ST and PwD category candidates the CAT exam fees is ₹1000. This year the IIM CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020. The computer-based examination will be conducted at various centres across the country. Reportedly, the results of IIM CAT 2020 exam will be likely announced by the second week of January next year.

Also Read | What Is NEET SS? See Details About The Eligibility-cum-ranking Examinations Here

Also Read | When Is The Last Date To Fill Part 2 Of 11th Standard's Admission Form In Maharashtra?

Important dates of IIM CAT 2020

IIM CAT 2020 online registration start date – August 5, 2020, at 10 AM

Last date to apply in IIM CAT 2020 – September 16, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 admit card download starts on - October 28, 2020, 5 PM

IIM CAT 2020 exam will be held on – November 29, 2020

Also Read | SSLC Result 2020: Karnataka SSLC Result Expected To Be Out In Next Few Days

Also Read | TN 11th Result 2020 To Be Announced On July 31, 2020 At 9.30 AM

How to apply in IIM CAT 2020?

Go to the official website of the IIM CAT 2020 at iimact.ac.in.

On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘Register’ tab under ‘New Candidate Registration’ if you are a new candidate.

If you already have a registered account, click on ‘Login’ under ‘Registered Candidate Login’.

A registration form will be displayed on the screen.

Candidate should fill in the required details correctly on the form.

Enter the contact details like mobile number and email ID carefully.

The candidate will be then getting an OTP on the registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to proceed further.

Upload the required scanned documents and proceed.

Enter the required details like academic qualifications and work experience if any.

Choose the programme that you want to apply.

After selecting the programme names, select the interview city for that specific programme from the drop-down list mentioned on the website.

Pay the CAT exam fees as mentioned on the website to complete the registration process of IIM CAT 2020 exam.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know what is CAT exam, CAT syllabus and other important details regarding the IIM CAT 2020 exam.