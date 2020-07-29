TN 11th Result 2020 To Be Announced On July 31, 2020 At 9.30 AM

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) Tamil Nadu would be releasing TN 11th result 2020 on July 31, 2020. The TN 11th result date was announced by the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) recently. The results will be declared at 9.30 AM on July 31. Here is everything you need to know about TN 11th result 2020. State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan took to his Twitter and announced the time and date for the results.

TN 11th result date

The TN result 2020 of class 11 will be announced online on the official websites of the Tamil Nadu education board. The students who had appeared in the TN class 11 exams can check their results online after 9.30 AM in the morning on July 31, 2020. The reports also added that plus two results of students who appeared for the final paper re-exam will also be announced on the same day as that of TN 11th result 2020. The exam was conducted on July 27, 2020. However, there has been no update on TN result 2020 of class 10 i.e. TN SSLC result 2020. The board had recently released the result of plus two exams of Tamil Nadu education board.

See the tweet by State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan here

The TN 11th result 2020 will be sent to the students through SMS on the mobile number provided by the students. The result can be checked by the students online on websites like www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in. Reportedly, around 9 lakh students have been eagerly waiting for TN 11th result date. The final examination of plus one students were held in March. However, because of the lockdown imposed in India, exams of few papers could not be held. The board then cancelled the remaining exams.

How to check TN 11th result 2020 once declared?

Go to the websites mentioned above to access the TN 11th result 2020

Click on the ‘download’ TN 11th result 2020 link on the website

Enter the required credentials like registration number or roll number as asked.

Cross-check the entered details with admit card and click on submit.

Your TN 11th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out of the result for future use.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites of the TN board to know about all the latest updates and news about TN plus one result 2020.