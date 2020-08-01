IIM Indore To Provide Data Analytics Training In ‘People Analytics And Digital HR’ Course

IIM Indore has launched a new course in People Analytics and Digital HR. As per reports, this course will commence on August 23. IIM Indore has launched this course in collaboration with the Jigsaw Academy. This course has been designed to help Human Resource Professionals. These professionals will learn how to work in a data driven environments. Further, students will also learn how to make data-backed decisions.

The course offered by IIM Indore and Jigsaw Academy is a certification course. Further, the duration of this course is 40 hours. These 40 hours will be covered in a span of 3 months. Further only graduates who have minimum two-year work experience will be eligible for the course.

In addition, the candidate must have work experience in a relevant field only. While students will get an insight into data analytics, they will also learn how to implement the subject of study in real life. Students will also learn how to define business problems in areas such as attribution, employee engagement, hiring, learning and development. Further, they will also be trained to find solutions.

One can apply for the People Analytics and Digital HR course on jigsawacademy.com. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their application as well as work experience. Further, all applicants will be notified with a rejection or acceptance letter.

Official statements:

According to a media portal, Himanshu Rai, the director of IIM Indore, gave an official statement about the People Analytics and Digital HR course. Mr. Rai said that the changing work patterns and culture brought about a change in industry requirements. He felt that digital HR management played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the course would help students to be prepared for the future. Further students would also get an effective insight into the subject matter with the help of self-assessment quizzes and assignments. Further, they would be trained by IIM Indore & Jigsaw Academy experts. Talking about IIM Indore’s mission and objectives, Mr. Rai said that the institute strived towards being a ‘contextually relevant business school’. Further, he felt that a course on people analytics was the ‘need of the hour’.

