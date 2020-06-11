NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc Bengaluru Top; Coimbatore's Amrita India's Best Private University

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a methodology and ranking undertaken by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, to rank institutions of higher education in the country. The NIRF India Rankings of 2020 have been announced. HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank declared the top three ranks for nine different categories. The overall rankings are revealed in E-Release of NIRF Rankings 2020. Take a look at this year’s overall institutions and universities.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework releases lists in around April. This year, the NIRF ranking 2020 was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is the first time when the National Institutional Ranking Framework is released through the official twitter account of HRD minister, whose current occupant is Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Here are the top 10 universities according to NIRF rankings.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Top Universities of India

Name of the University City/State Rank Score Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Karnataka 1 84.18 Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi 2 70.16 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 3 63.15 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 4 62.27 Jadavpur University Kolkata, West Bengal 5 61.99 University of Hyderabad Hyderabad, Telangana 6 61.70 Calcutta University Kolkata, West Bengal 7 61.53 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka 8 61.51 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune, Maharashtra 9 61.13 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi 10 61.07

The top three Universities in NIRF 2020 are the same as NIRF 2019 ranking. University of Hyderabad and Calcutta University have dropped from their spot from NIRF 2019 ranking, which was fourth and fifth respectively. Now they stand at sixth and seventh spot, respectively. Jadavpur University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Savitribai Phule Pune University have upped one rank in NIRF 2020 from their 2019 place. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has jumped the eighth rank in 2019 to fourth in NIRF 2020 ranking. Anna University Chennai which was at rank seven in 2019 did not make it in the top ten this year, while Jamia Milia Islamia has grabbed the tenth rank in NIRF 2020 rankings from its 12th place in NIRF 2019.

How to check the NIRF engineering ranking

Go to the official website of NIRF, nirfindia.org

Click on the link “India Rankings 2020: Result”

Click on the engineering section to see NIRF engineering college ranking.

NIRF ranking 2020: See the full NIRF Engineering ranking HERE

