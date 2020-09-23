JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Program For JEE Advanced Clearing Students

IIT Delhi has launched a new undergraduate program for students this Wednesday. The candidates clearing their JEE Advanced 2020 will be the first batch of students to take part in this course of IIT Delhi BTech in engineering and computational mechanics. The new course by IIT Delhi was announced in an official statement and it will be run by the Department of Applied Mechanics. The course will be available for students in this year’s academic session of 2020-2021. For all the people who are wondering about the new course by IIT Delhi, here is everything you need to know about it.

New IIT Delhi BTech in engineering and computational mechanics programme for students qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020

IIT Delhi BTech in engineering and computational mechanics is a course that aims to expose students to recent trends of computational techniques and experiments. The course provides its students with a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics along with the tools to address areas such as Biomechanics, Nanomechanics, Constitutive Modeling at Multiple Length and Time Scales, Parallel Processing for Mechanics Problems, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence in Mechanics. The course will also provide students with depth in addressing fundamental engineering questions. Apart from that, the students will also be exposed to basic fundamentals of all aspects of mechanics including classical aspects like theoretical and experimental mechanics and also the latest in computational techniques including Finite Element Method (FEM) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

HOD of Applied Mechanics, Prof Sanjeev Sanghi in the official statement by IIT Delhi said, “The graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt candidates for higher studies like Master’s and PhD in IIT Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions,” He further added, “Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc. will be open to students doing this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry.”

JEE Advanced 2020

Those students who will be qualifying in the JEE Advanced 2020, will be eligible to opt for this course in IIT Delhi. This year the JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020. Admit cards of the JEE Advanced 2020 were released on September 21, 2020.

