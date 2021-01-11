IIT JAM 2021: Admit Card For The Joint Admission Masters Test Released On Joaps.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology is organising a Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM 2021), for Masters 2021. The IIT JAM 2021 Admit card has already been released on its official website today on January 11, 2021. Candidates who have applied to the admission test can now visit the joaps.iisc.ac.in the website, and download the IIT JAM 2021 Admit card.

IIT JAM admit card download

How to download the admit card?

Candidate must visit the official website, joaps.iisc.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to find an activated link that reads, 'JAM 2021 Admit Cards.'

Once you click on this activated link, you will be able redirected to a page asking to key in your login id details to view and download the IIT JAM admit card.

Once you have entered all the necessary details, click on submit and the admit card will be opened on your monitor.

It is advisable to download the Admit card and also take a print of it.

IIT JAM 2021 news: Learn more about the exam

According to the official website of IIT Delhi, the JAM 2021 exam will be held on February 14 in two sessions. Session one of the exam will be held from 9:30 to 12:30 PM. Session 2 of IIT JAM 2021 will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The exact time of the examination will also be mentioned in the admit card.

The official website also states that all the candidates appearing for JAM 2021 must carry their admit card as well as original valid photo identity proof like Aadhar Card, Ration card or Passport to the examination centre. Candidates must note that the JAM 2021 admit card will not be sent by email, one has to download it from the official website now that it is already released. Here are the details that the admit card will entail.

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Photograph

Signature

Name and Code of the test papers

Name and Address of the admission centre

IIT JAM 2021 notification: Update about the exam

According to IIT Delhi's official website, the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is an all-India level online entrance exam conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) every year on a rotational basis. It is held on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India. Candidates are informed that the biometric system of identity verification (fingerprint) will be used for JAM 2021 exam as well as admission. Last year, IIT JAM exam was conducted for six Science subjects. However, JAM 2021 will be conducted for seven subjects, which are Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). The paper of Economics has been added for JAM 2021 admissions.

