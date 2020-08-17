IIT Madras Opens Applications For Postdoctoral Fellowship At ‘rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in’

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence or the RBC DSAI based out of Indian Institute of Technology or IIT in Madras has opened and invited applications from all over the country for the post doctoral fellowship in the campus. The fellowship is open for all the candidates who are PhD degree holder in research related to data science.

IIT Madras post doctoral fellowship applications open

The research domains can also be in Artificial Intelligence that is AI or in allied application processes. The individuals holding specialities in the above-mentioned categories are open to apply through the official link of the website. Here is a direct link to the brochure and website. The students with a thesis under review or in the final stages of the research process can also use the opportunity to apply.

The research process is not restricted to a single faculty lab, IIT Madras reportedly wishes to promote independent research and formulation of a thesis. The candidates who will be shortlisted will get to work with international experts in the field of data science as well as AI. The students can make use of the allowances in the post doctoral fellowship to travel, research, attend workshops and colloquia under international persons. Candidates can also make use of the state of the art computing infrastructure which has an average of high-performance delivery.

Apart from the working environment, the IIT Madras post doctoral fellowship candidates will also be receiving a monthly stipend. The latest notification revealed by IIT Madras does not mention the exact amount, however, earlier reports suggested that it will be giving a stipend between Rs 40,000 and 60,000 in a month. The RBC-DSAI is reportedly one of the few centres which focus on data science and AI in the country. The opportunity is quite rare for the engineering background pupils.

According to Prof B Ravindran, the head of RBC DSAI, the post doctoral fellowship is to explore newer opportunities and ideas beyond the limits of what currently exists. The centre is ready to invest time and resources to help candidates develop fruitful ideas in the future. Here is a direct link to the notification of IIT Madras post doctoral fellowship: https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/HTML/PostDoc.html.