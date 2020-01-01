The Debate
Dry Days In July 2020 That You Should Know To Avoid Last-minute Stress

Festivals

Dry Days in July 2020 is something that you should know about before planning an drinking outing and save yourself from last-minute tension

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
dry days in july 2020

New Year vibes can be sensed in the surrounding, be it at your office, with family or friends. The New Year is to enjoy the time, leave all the stress behind. With 2020, it is more special as it is also the beginning of a new decade. However, like every year, the calendar for the 2020 list of dry days is out.

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year on which sale of liquor are closed and the shops are supposed to remain shut. The majority of states in India remark these days on a national holiday or big festival, in order to respect the patriotic and religious sentiments of the people. Besides them, it is also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters. Making a drinking plan and realising it is a dry day would be a let-down. To avoid this, read to know dry days in the month of July.

Dry Day in July 2020

July 1 – Wednesday

The day falls on Shayani Ekadashi or Maha-Ekadashi, which is the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashadha. It is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Ashadhi. This holy day is of special significance to Vaishnavas, followers of the Hindu protector God, Lord Vishnu.

July 30 / 31 – Thursday / Friday

The occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid is on this day. It is also called as "Festival of the Sacrifice" and celebrated worldwide by Muslims. An animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.

Liquor laws in India

  • Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity.
  • The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.
  • License is needed to sell the alcohol and in some particular states, so are the consumers. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.
  • In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may hate the license to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.
Published:
