Dry Days In July 2020 That You Should Know To Avoid Last-minute Stress

New Year vibes can be sensed in the surrounding, be it at your office, with family or friends. The New Year is to enjoy the time, leave all the stress behind. With 2020, it is more special as it is also the beginning of a new decade. However, like every year, the calendar for the 2020 list of dry days is out.

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year on which sale of liquor are closed and the shops are supposed to remain shut. The majority of states in India remark these days on a national holiday or big festival, in order to respect the patriotic and religious sentiments of the people. Besides them, it is also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters. Making a drinking plan and realising it is a dry day would be a let-down. To avoid this, read to know dry days in the month of July.

Dry Day in July 2020

July 1 – Wednesday

The day falls on Shayani Ekadashi or Maha-Ekadashi, which is the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashadha. It is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Ashadhi. This holy day is of special significance to Vaishnavas, followers of the Hindu protector God, Lord Vishnu.

July 30 / 31 – Thursday / Friday

The occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid is on this day. It is also called as "Festival of the Sacrifice" and celebrated worldwide by Muslims. An animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts. One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home, and the third is given to relatives.

