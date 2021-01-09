India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria, Salary & How To Apply

The Indian Post has invited applications for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak for Karnataka Postal Circle and Gujarat Postal Circle. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 from December 21, 2020, to January 20, 2021. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in.

India post GDS recruitment 2020

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak must have their Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English, which has to be studied as a compulsory or elective subject. The certificate conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India, State Government, and Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The candidate should have also studied the local language at least up to the 10th class.

Candidates applying for this position should be aged between 18 to 40 years. (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms; there will be no age relaxation for EWS Category)

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

Salary

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/ Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000/-

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the position through online mode, through the official website. Initially, the candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and receive a unique registration number. UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man have to make a fee payment. In the Case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of the amount from the candidate’s bank account, candidates can wait up to 72 Hours for settlement. After applying online, fill the application, and upload documents. Submit post preferences, preview, and take a print out. Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

The Application fee for UR/OBC/EWS Male/ Transman – Rs. 100/-

For SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD there is No Fee.

