India Post GDS Recruitment: Over 4000 Vacancies For Gramin Dak Sevaks

The India Post Office service has now started accepting applications from those who want to join the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). All interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the India Post Office official website. Anyone who wants to apply for the job must send their details on or before July 07, 2020, on the India Post Office website, appost.in.

India Post GDS recruitment is now accepting applications

The India Post Office service currently has 4166 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the states of Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. Out of these 4166 posts, 2834 vacancies are for MP Postal Circle, 724 are for the Uttrakhand Postal Circle, and the remaining 608 vacancies are for the Haryana Postal Circle. The recruitment is being conducted for the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak positions.

The details for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) post was shared on the official website on June 08, 2020. According to the India Post Office service website, the applying candidates need to be between 18 to 40 years old. The upper age limit is extended to 45 for all SC/ST applicants, 43 for OBC applicants, and 50 for all disabled candidates.

Only 10th pass candidates will be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies. Moreover, those who passed their 10th exams on the first try will be given preference. All candidates need to be graduates from a recognized board of school education. Applicants also need to be fluent in the local language of the circle they are applying to. All important details have been provided in the official India Post Office website, appost.in.

Salaries for BPM and ABPM posts based on level

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - ₹12,000

ABPM- ₹10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - ₹14,500

ABPM- ₹12,000

Interested candidates need to register in the Registration module to obtain a unique registration number. They then need to pay a fee of ₹100 for enrolling into the recruitment drive. Fee payment is only mandatory for UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man. Once the fee payment has been done, the candidate will receive a confirmation letter within 72 hours.

