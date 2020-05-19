KSP Recruitment 2020: Online Application Process Begins For 2672 Posts

The KSP recruitment 2020 has started and Karnataka State Police has invited the applications online. The KSP has invited online applications from brave disciplined, service-oriented youngsters who are looking to build their life and career in the police. The Karnataka State Police recruitment 2020 is for the posts of Special Reserve Police Constable and Bandsmen in Karnataka State Police. The announcement regarding this KSP recruitment for the year 2020 was done recently on the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in.

Also Read | UCIL Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Updates According To UCIL Latest Notification

According to the official notification which was posted online on the official website of Karnataka State Police, the KSP recruitment 2020 will be done online. The online application process for the KSP Special Reserve Police Constable and Bandsmen will begin from today, May 18, 2020. The eligible and willing candidates have to submit their online applications for KSP recruitment 2020 through the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in. The candidates can send in their online applications from today. The online applications can be submitted till June 15, 2020. The official information regarding KSP recruitment for the year 2020 states that “The online application for the post of SRPC (KSRP) and Bandsmen - 2672 posts going online from 18 May 2020 to 15 June 2020.”

Also Read | DRDO Admit Card 2020: DRDO MTS Admit Card To Be Released Soon

Also Read | UPSC Results 2020: Check Results Of Asst Legal Adviser, Company Prosecutor And More

Details about Karnataka State Police recruitment 2020

KSP recruitment 2020 vacancy

The vacancies are for two posts, Special Reserve Police Constable and Bandsmen. There are a total of 2420 vacancies for Special Reserve Police Constable and 252 posts are vacant for Bandsmen. The official advertisement about KSP recruitment 2020 reads that “KSRP, the ever-ready task force trains candidates with multiple skills in law and order, mob control, disaster management, emergency response etc. and also offers a fulfilling career.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp.gov.in for all the details about eligibility criteria, selection process and vacancy details.

See the advertisement here

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020: SSLC And Plus Two Exams To Be Held From May 26, 2020

Important dates

The online application process starts on May 18, 2020.

The last date to fill the online applications is June 15, 2020.

KSP has also invited the online applications for the post of Sub Inspector. There is a total of 162 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector. The vacant posts of Sub Inspectors are in armed, KSRP, KSISF and wireless sections. The online application process for KSP SI recruitment 2020 will start from May 26, 2020, and will continue till June 26, 2020.