Army Recruitment 2020: Indian Army Vacancy For 40 Posts Of Engineers Starts From July 28

Indian Army is inviting applications in the Indian Army recruitment 2020 for the 132nd Technical Graduate Course (TGC). The course will commence in January 2021. The Indian army recently released an official notification regarding the Indian Army recruitment 2020 on its official website. The Indian army vacancy 2020 is of a total of 40 posts for various Engineering streams. The candidates who are willing to take part in the Indian army engineering recruitment 2020 can apply online at the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Here are the details about Indian Army recruitment 2020.

Indian army engineering recruitment 2020 details

The candidates who will be shortlisted under Indian Army recruitment 2020 will have to undergo training at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun before joining the Indian Army. The engineering graduates who want to take part in Indian Army recruitment 2020 can submit their online applications from July 28, 2020. The last date to apply in Indian Army engineering recruitment 2020 is August 26, 2020. Only male and unmarried candidates can apply in Indian Army recruitment 2020. Those who are in the final degree of engineering or have an engineering degree can submit their applications. The candidate should be in the age group of 20 to 27 years of age.

See official Indian Army recruitment notification HERE

The shortlisting of candidates is done in three stages which consist of shortlisting of applications, interview round and medical examination. The candidates are shortlisted based on their eligibility and qualifications. The selected candidates are then called out for the second round which is the interview round of Indian Army recruitment 2020. In this round, the candidate has to carry all the documents like that educational qualification, date of birth proof and other related documents. The interview round is then followed by a medical examination round. Let's take a look at the details of Indian Army vacancy 2020

Details of Indian Army vacancy 2020

Civil engineering – 10 posts

Architecture engineering – 1 post

Mechanical engineering – 3 posts

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics engineering – 4 posts

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc – 9 posts

Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication/ Opto Electronics – 6 posts

Aeronautical/ Avionics engineering – 2 posts

Aerospace – 1 post

Nuclear Technology – 1 post

Automobile engineering – 1 post

Laser Technology – 1 post

Industrial/ Manufacturing – 1 post

How to apply in Indian Army recruitment 2020?

Go to the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the link which reads as, “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and get the registration link

Click on the apply online link after a successful registration.

Duly fill the form with all the correct details.

After filling the form go through the ‘summary of your information’ and check the details and edit iif required.

After completely filling the form, take printouts of it for future use.

To know about all the latest updates and details about Indian Army recruitment 2020 and Indian Army vacancy 2020, keep checking the official website of Indian Army.