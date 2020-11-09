Indian Forest Service: Check Out The IFS Eligibility Criteria For Filling Application

The Indian Forest Service is a part of All India Services of the Union Government besides IAS and IPS. Every year, The Union Public Service Commission releases IFS application for interested candidates to give IFS exam. For this service, people need to scientifically manage the country’s forests, natural resources and implement National Forest Policy. To become an Indian Forest Service officer, a candidate needs to sit for the preliminary exam, like over civil service aspirants do. However, before that, they must fulfil the IFS Eligibility Criteria for filling the application. So, we have mentioned further details about the IFS Eligibility Criteria and requirement that you must check out right away. Read on:

IFS Eligibility Criteria: Check out the IFS requirement

Civil aspirants must be physically fit as per the standards mentioned for admission to the IFA examination. They can visit the UPSC official website and check the notification for detailed rules and regulations for the same. Check out further criteria below:

Nationality

An aspirant needs to be a citizen of India or

The subject of Nepal or The subject of Bhutan or Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1, 1962, to permanently settle here. A person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries such as Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India. Candidates from 2, 3, 4, and 5 categories have to produce a certificate of eligibility by the Government of India.

Educational qualification

Candidates need to hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects among Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Forestry or Engineering of a recognised university or equivalent.

Candidates appearing for their degree exams with the mentioned subjects can also apply for IFS exam. If they qualify on the result of their paper, they will have to submit the proof of passing the same along with their detailed application form for filling during that stage.

Age limit

The upper and lower age limit of the candidates needs to be 32 and 21 respectively, as on August 1, 2020. However, there is a relaxed upper-limit for some categories. Check out:

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC /ST): Up to 5 years

Other Backward Classes (OBC): Up to 3 years

State of Jammu & Kashmir (Domiciled during the period from January 1, 1980, to December 31, 1989: Up to 5 years.

Defence Services personnel: Up to 5 years

Ex-servicemen including Commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least 5 years Military Service as on and have been released: Up to 5 years

ECOs/ SSCOs: Up to a maximum of five years.

(Ministry of Defence issues a certificate that they can apply for civil employment and that they will be released on three-month notice on the selection from the date of receipt of the offer of appointment)

Blind, deaf-mute and Orthopaedically handicapped persons: Up to 10 years

The number of attempts

General Candidates: 6 attempts

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Candidates: No restriction

Other Backward Class candidates: 9 attempts

Physically handicapped: 9 attempts for general and OBC, while unlimited for SC/ST

