Indian Institute Of Management's Eligibility Criteria For Admission To MBA Courses

Indian Institute of Management, IIM is an institute for management education and research in India. IIM primarily offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and executive education programmes along with some additional courses. Lakhs of students take the CAT exam for getting admission in Indian Institute of Management across the country for doing MBA. There are several IIM eligibility criteria for the admission to MBA course in Indian Institute of Management. Here is a look at the IIM eligibility criteria for the admission in MBA courses.

IIM eligibility

The IIM admission process consists of three different stages. In the first stage, the candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their CAT exam score. Once the results for CAT exam are announced, the candidates are invited to apply in WAT/GD-PI round by every IIM on its official website. These candidates are selected on the basis of their marks and cut off for the next round. In the second stage, those candidates who have applied in the WAT/GD-PI round are shortlisted based on their CAT marks and academic records. The selected candidates are then called for an interview. In the third stage, the composite score of every candidate is calculated on the basis of several parameters. The final selection process consists of assessing a candidate through the parameters. Here is a look at the parameters for the IIM eligibility criteria.

CAT score

Class 10 score

Class 12 score

Graduation score

WAT/GD-PI

Academic diversity

Gender diversity

Work experience

The weightage of above-mentioned parameters is decided by every IIM and differs from each other.

IIM eligibility criteria

IIM eligibility criteria are the same as that of CAT. Those candidates who are eligible to appear in the CAT are eligible for the IIM application. Few additional requirements and parameters are also included in the IIM requirement for admission. Here is a look at the Indian Institute of Management eligibility criteria.

The basic IIM eligibility criteria are to have cleared the graduation or equivalent course with at least 50% or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have appeared in the final year and are currently awaiting their results are also eligible for IIM application.

To be eligible in the interview round, a candidate must be qualified in the IIM shortlist or IIM cutoff for the interview round.

The most important step in the IIM eligibility criteria is confirming their admission if selected and paying the admission acceptance fee as described by the respective Indian Institute of Management. If a candidate fails to do so, the seat will be given to the next best candidate. For all the updates and news related to the Indian Institute of Management eligibility, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the respective institute.

Image Credits: Shutterstock