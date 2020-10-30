TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana Government Eases Eligibility Criteria For TS EAMCET

The state government today released an official notification regarding the TS EAMCET 2020. According to the latest official notification, the TS EAMCET eligibility criteria 2020 has been relaxed for this year for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test TS EAMCET 2020. The government released a G.O. 201 in this regard on October 29, 2020. This latest news of relaxation in TS EAMCET eligibility criteria comes as a relief for the students who were sceptical about their qualification and the TS EAMCET 2020 eligibility. The students can now go to the official website at tseamcet.nic.in to check the official notification. For all the people who are confused about TS EAMCET new eligibility criteria, here is everything you need to know about it.

TS EAMCET eligibility criteria 2020

According to TS EAMCET new eligibility criteria, the students do not need to have minimum qualifying marks of 45 per cent in their 10+2 exams. Which means that all the students who have cleared their intermediate exam and have qualified for the TS EAMCET exam are now eligible to take admissions in engineering colleges. The TS EAMCET eligibility criteria 2020 was earlier 45 per cent marks for the general category in 10+2 exams. TS EAMCET eligibility criteria 2020 for the reserved category was 40 per cent in 10+2 exams. The government in its official notice said that the decision has been taken after the careful examination in the matter and view of the extraordinary circumstances prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

See the official notification related to TS EAMCET exam eligibility HERE

However, it is also mentioned that these TS EAMCET new eligibility criteria are applicable for only this year, i.e. for the academic year 2020-21. The official notice read as, “Authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect of TS EAMCET (Admissions)-2020, without insisting the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. This order applies only for this year i.e. 2020-2021 as a special case and shall not be made as precedent in future, and shall not be applied from 2021-2022 onwards." The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and Telangana government news on TS EAMCET 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock