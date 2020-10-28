SAY Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Say Result Announced On Keralaresults.nic.in

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala released the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020. The Save A Year or SAY result 2020 can be accessed and downloaded on the official website for DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 at keralaresults.nic.in. Those students who had appeared in the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam can now go to the keralaresults.nic.in and check their Kerala SAY exam result 2020. The DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 was declared today on October 28, 2020. For all the people who are curious about the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020, here is everything you need know about it.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2020

Kerala SAY exam result 2020 has been declared according to individual and school wise sections. The DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam was conducted last month in September. Since then the candidates were eagerly waiting for their DHSE SAY result 2020. The wait is now finally over as the DHSE SAY result 2020 can be downloaded by the candidates. The VHSE SAY exam results 2020 was also declared on the website. DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2020 was held for the students who appeared in the Kerala Plus Two exam.

Those students who appeared in the Kerala Plus Two exam and wanted to improve their score in any one of the subjects appeared in the exam. DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 also included results of those students who had not cleared the exam and wanted to appear in all the subjects. Several candidates have been wondering about how t download Kerala SAY exam result 2020. Here is a step by step guide to download the DHSE SAY result 2020.

How to download Kerala SAY exam result 2020

Go to the official website for checking the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 at keralaresults.nic.in.

Look for a link that reads as, “DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2020”

Enter the correct roll number in the field given.

Cross-check the roll number and click on submit.

Your DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

See the direct link to download DHSE SAY result HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites to know about all the latest updates and regarding Plus Two result 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock