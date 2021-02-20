Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification For 1159 Tradesmen Mates (INCET-TMM) Released

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has released the recruitment notification for INCET-TMM 2021 i.e., Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for Tradesmen Mates under the advertisement number 01/2021. There are a total of 1159 vacancies for tradesmen mates classified as group C ' Non-Gazetted Industrial at various commands namely- Eastern, Western, and Southern Naval Command. The online application process will begin on February 22 at 10 am and conclude on March 7, 5 pm.

Aspirants can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of respective commands. However, they can be posted anywhere in India in Naval Units/ Formations as per administrative requirements.

Details of Vacancies:

Eastern Naval Command --- 710 vacancies

Western Naval Command --- 324 vacancies

Southern Naval Command --- 125 vacancies

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification and Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized board can apply for the posts. They should also possess a certificate of ITI Trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute. They should be aged between 18 and 25 years.

Indian Navy INCET TMM Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

Indian Navy will shortlist the applications received online before the deadline. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an online computer-based test. The exam will comprise of objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper will have four sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension, and General Awareness. Each section will carry 25 marks.

(Image Credit: Indian Navy)