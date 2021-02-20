BRO Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 459 Vacancies For 10th, 12th Pass Candidates

BRO Recruitment 2021: Border Roads Organisation has notified a total of 459 vacancies for different posts in the general reserve engineering force. Only male candidates can apply for the posts. The posts are available for seven trades. The last date to apply for the posts is April 4 which is 45 days from the date of notification.

Out of the total 459 vacancies, 195 are for unreserved category candidates while the rest of the vacancies are for the reserved category candidates like SC, ST, EWS, and OBC. The selections process includes three-level tests. Candidates will have to clear a Physical Efficiency Test followed by a Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test. Check official notification here. Candidates will have to download the application form from the official notification that is uploaded on the official website- bro.gov.in and send the filled form to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp Pune 411015, by post.

Post/ Trades Number of Posts Draughtsman 43 Supervisor Store 11 Radio Mechanic 4 Lab Asst 1 Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason) 100 Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) 150 Store Keeper Technical 150

BRO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and Educational Qualification