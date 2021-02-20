BRO Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 459 Vacancies For 10th, 12th Pass Candidates

Quick links:
BRO Recruitment 2021: Border Roads Organisation has notified a total of 459 vacancies for different posts in the general reserve engineering force. Only male candidates can apply for the posts. The posts are available for seven trades. The last date to apply for the posts is April 4 which is 45 days from the date of notification.
Out of the total 459 vacancies, 195 are for unreserved category candidates while the rest of the vacancies are for the reserved category candidates like SC, ST, EWS, and OBC. The selections process includes three-level tests. Candidates will have to clear a Physical Efficiency Test followed by a Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test. Check official notification here. Candidates will have to download the application form from the official notification that is uploaded on the official website- bro.gov.in and send the filled form to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp Pune 411015, by post.
|Post/ Trades
|Number of Posts
|
Draughtsman
|
43
|
Supervisor Store
|
11
|
Radio Mechanic
|
4
|
Lab Asst
|
1
|
Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason)
|100
|
Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)
|150
|
Store Keeper Technical
|150
|Post/ Trades
|Educational Qualification & Eligibility
|Age Limit
|Pay Scale
|Draughtsman
|
Class 12th pass with Science Subjects from a recognized Board; and (ii) Having two years Certificate in Architecture or Draughtsmanship from a recognized Institute or equivalent; or Possessing two years National Trade Certificate for Draughtsman (Civil) from a recognized Institute and having one-year practical experience in the trade.
|18 to 27 years.
|
Pay Level 5 Rs 29200-92300 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|Supervisor Stores
|
Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; and (ii) Possessing a certificate in Material Management or Inventory Control or Stores Keeping from a recognized institution. or Possessing two years experience in handling of Engineering Stores in Central Government or State Government Department or establishment. or Possessing Class-I Course for Storeman Technical as laid down in Defence Service Regulations
|18 to 27 years.
|
Pay Level 4 Rs 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|Radio Mechanic
|
Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent; (ii) possessing Radio Mechanic Certificate from Industrial Training Institute with two years experience as Radio Mechanic in a Government, Public or Private Sector enterprises; or possessing Defence Trade Certificate from an army Institute or similar establishment of Defence with two-year experience in Radio Technology; or having passed the Class I Course for Wireless Operator and Key Board as laid down in Defence Service Regulations,
|Age between 18 to 27 years.
|
Pay Level 4 Rs 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|Lab Assistant
|
10+2 from a recognised Board or equivalent; (ii) Laboratory Assistant Certificate issued by Industrial Training Institute or a recognized Institute; or Defence Trade Certificate from an Army institute or similar establishment of Defence with one year experience as Laboratory Assistant from Army Hospital; or having passed Class I Course for Laboratory Assistant as laid down in Defence Service Regulations
|Age between 18 to 27 years.
|
Pay Level 3 Rs 21700-69100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|
Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason)
|
(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent ; (ii) Possessing certificate of Building construction/Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training OR Passed Certificate Class II for Mason as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from the office of Records / Centres or similar establishment of Defence. (iii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organisation. (iv) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines. (v) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.
|Age between 18 to 25 years.
|
Pay Level 1 Rs 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|
Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)
|
(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent ; (ii) Possessing certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training. or Passed Class 2 course for Driver Plant and Mechanical Transport as laid down in Defence Service Regulations. (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from the office of Records/Centres or similar establishment of Defence. (iii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organisation. (iv) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines. (v) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.
|Age between 18 to 25 years.
|
Pay Level 1 Rs 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
|
Store Keeper Technical
|
(i) 10 Plus 2 from a recognized Board or equivalent; (ii) Having store keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment. Desirable: Three years experience in stores establishment. or Having passed the Class II Course for Storeman Technical as laid down in Defence Service Regulations.
|Age between 18 to 27 years.
|
Pay Level 2 Rs 19900-63200 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC