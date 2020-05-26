IOCL Recruitment 2020 For 600 Vacancies For Various Posts; Apply Before The Last Date

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) recently increased the last date for the online applications for its various posts. The invitation is for the online applications for around 600 posts in IOCL. Read on to know more about the vacancies in different states and the last date to apply for the IOCL recruitment exam. The eligible le candidates are invited to apply for the posts whose last date was closed earlier but is now reopened to enable those who couldn't fill up the forms last time. The forms have to be filled ion it before June 21.

IOCL recruitment 2020 for 600 vacancies for various posts

IOCL has recently extended the last date of application for the recruitment of candidates for the Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice posts.

IOCL has also increased the number of vacancies to 600 now.

The number of vacancies at Western India locations like Maharashtra, Gujarat, along with other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli has been increased.

Interested candidates can apply for Apprentice Posts from 22 May to 21 June 2020.

Visit the official link at https://rectt.in/ to apply for the posts but first, check out the vacancies for the respective dates mentioned below.

IOCL Vacancy 2020

IOCL jobs for State-Wise Posts - Maharashtra – 190 Posts +37 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Gujarat– 75 Posts + 15 Posts

Technician Apprentice-Mechanical

Technician Apprentice-Electrical

Technician Apprentice Instrumentation

Technician Apprentice-Civil

Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics

Technician Apprentice-Electronics

Chhattisgarh – 10 Posts + 2 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Dadra & Nagar Haveli – 3 Posts + 1 Post

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Goa – 10 Posts + 1 Post

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Gujarat – 10 Posts + 2 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

Maharashtra – 30 Posts + 6 Posts

Trade Apprentice-Fitter

Trade Apprentice-Electrician

Trade Apprentice - Electronics

Trade Apprentice-Instrument

Trade Apprentice-Machinist

MP – 40 Posts + 8 Posts

Trade Apprentice Fitter

Trade Apprentice Electrician

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice Machinist

Trade Apprentice –Accountant

Chhattisgarh – 4 Posts + 1 Post

Goa – 3 Posts + 1 Post

Gujarat – 24 Posts + 4 Posts

Maharashtra – 59 Posts +12 Posts

Madhya Pradesh - 22 Posts + 4 Posts

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

Gujarat – 2 Posts

Maharashtra – 9 Posts + 1 Post

Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)

Gujarat – 2 Posts

Maharashtra – 9 Posts + 1 Post

Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post

Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate

Fresher Apprentices Maharashtra - 2 Posts

Skill Certificate Holder Maharashtra - 2 Posts

