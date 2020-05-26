IOCL Recruitment 2020 For 600 Vacancies For Various Posts; Apply Before The Last Date

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) recently increased the last date for the online applications for its various posts. The invitation is for the online applications for around 600 posts in IOCL. Read on to know more about the vacancies in different states and the last date to apply for the IOCL recruitment exam. The eligible le candidates are invited to apply for the posts whose last date was closed earlier but is now reopened to enable those who couldn't fill up the forms last time. The forms have to be filled ion it before June 21.
image courtesy: IOCL official website
IOCL recruitment 2020 for 600 vacancies for various posts
- IOCL has recently extended the last date of application for the recruitment of candidates for the Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice posts.
- IOCL has also increased the number of vacancies to 600 now.
- The number of vacancies at Western India locations like Maharashtra, Gujarat, along with other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli has been increased.
- Interested candidates can apply for Apprentice Posts from 22 May to 21 June 2020.
- Visit the official link at https://rectt.in/ to apply for the posts but first, check out the vacancies for the respective dates mentioned below.
IOCL Vacancy 2020
IOCL jobs for State-Wise Posts - Maharashtra – 190 Posts +37 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Gujarat– 75 Posts + 15 Posts
- Technician Apprentice-Mechanical
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical
- Technician Apprentice Instrumentation
- Technician Apprentice-Civil
- Technician Apprentice-Electrical & Electronics
- Technician Apprentice-Electronics
Chhattisgarh – 10 Posts + 2 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Dadra & Nagar Haveli – 3 Posts + 1 Post
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Goa – 10 Posts + 1 Post
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Gujarat – 10 Posts + 2 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
Maharashtra – 30 Posts + 6 Posts
- Trade Apprentice-Fitter
- Trade Apprentice-Electrician
- Trade Apprentice - Electronics
- Trade Apprentice-Instrument
- Trade Apprentice-Machinist
MP – 40 Posts + 8 Posts
- Trade Apprentice Fitter
- Trade Apprentice Electrician
- Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic
- Trade Apprentice Machinist
Trade Apprentice –Accountant
- Chhattisgarh – 4 Posts + 1 Post
- Goa – 3 Posts + 1 Post
- Gujarat – 24 Posts + 4 Posts
- Maharashtra – 59 Posts +12 Posts
- Madhya Pradesh - 22 Posts + 4 Posts
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
- Gujarat – 2 Posts
- Maharashtra – 9 Posts + 1 Post
- Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holder)
- Gujarat – 2 Posts
- Maharashtra – 9 Posts + 1 Post
- Madhya Pradesh - 1 Post
Trade Apprentice - Retail Sales Associate
- Fresher Apprentices Maharashtra - 2 Posts
- Skill Certificate Holder Maharashtra - 2 Posts
