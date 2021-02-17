CCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 482 Vacancies Of Apprentice Posts

Central Coalfields Limited, CCL had recently released an official notification as part of the CCL recruitment 2021. The CCL recruitment notification released is for the various posts of the apprentice. The notification has been released on the official website of the Central Coalfields Limited, CCL at centralcoalfields.in. The interested candidates can now go to the official website and check the notification for the CCL recruitment 2021.

CCL recruitment 2021

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various apprentice posts on or before February 21, 2021. A total of 482 posts are on offer in this CCL recruitment 2021. The basic qualification for applying in this recruitment drive is that the candidate should have 10th and 12th pass qualification. The applications have to filled and submitted in online mode only. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 21 years of age are eligible to apply in CCL recruitment 2021. The candidates would be getting a stipend of ₹6000 or according to the gazetted notification. Candidates who have cleared their class 10 or class 12 examinations from Haryana’s universities will be given the first preference.

See the official notification HERE

The online application window is now open on apprenticeshipindia.org. No applications will be entertained post the last date of applications which is February 21, 2021. The candidates should take a note that no travelling allowance or accommodation expenses will be provided. Before applying, all the candidates should read the official CCL recruitment notification carefully. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Coalfields Limited, CCL at centralcoalfields.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CCL recruitment and various job offers. Here is a look at the details about the CCL vacancy and number of posts on offer.

CCL Vacancy details

Mechanic - 42 Posts

Welder - 42 Posts

Wireman - 42 Posts

Switch Board Attendant - 42 Posts

Surveyor - 42 Posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - 42 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) - 42 Posts

Multi Media & Webpage Designer - 10 Posts

IT & Electronic System Maintenance - 10 Posts

Shot Fire Blaster - 42 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 42 Posts

Image Credits: Shutterstock