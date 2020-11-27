IOCL Recruitment Process For Engagement Of 493 Trade Apprentices Starts Today

IOCL recruitment now invites applications for engagement of 493 Trade Apprentices (Technical and non-technical) for vacancies in South Indian states and locations of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. IOCL has started the online application process for engagement of Trade apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IOCL - Southern Region (MD). The last date of application is on December 12th this year. Read on for IOCL recruitment 2020's latest news and updates.

IOCL recruitment 2020 Trade Apprentice Eligibility requirements

Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric certificate with two years ITI in Fitter course.

Trade Apprentice Electrician - Matric certificate with two-year ITI in Electrician course.

Trade Apprentice Electronic Mechanic - Matric certificate with two years ITI in Electronic Mechanic course.

Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic - Matric certificate with two years ITI in Instrument Mechanic course.

Trade Apprentice Machinist - Matric certificate with two years ITI in Machinist course.

Trade Apprentice Accountant - Graduates in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC and 45% in case of SC, ST, or PwBD candidates.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator - Freshers with minimum 12th pass but below graduation.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator - Certificate holders with minimum 12th pass but below graduation.

Image credits: IOCL website

IOCL 2020 selection for Trade Apprentice posts in various departments would be dependent on the performance of candidates and the marks obtained by them in the written test. Candidates should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria before they apply for the vacancy in IOCL recruitment 2020. The written test is conducted in an MCQ format.

Documents needed to apply for IOCL vacancy 2020 for trade apprentice

Proof of Date of Birth - 10th or SSLC or Matric certificate or mark sheet that mentions the Date of the birth, or a school leaving certificate.

Any certificate showing the education qualification that is mentioned for the different Trade Apprentice position

PWD certificate if applicable.

Attested copy of the caste certificate in a prescribed format, which is attested by the competent authority, if applicable.

Signature with black ink.

Recent coloured passport size photograph.

