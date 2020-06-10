IAF Result 2020: IAF CASB Result & IAF Enrolment List Out Now; See Details Here

The Indian Air Force’s Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the IAF result for IAF CASB on its official website. Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) released the IAF enrolment list for 20/2020 intake on its official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

The enrolment list that is uploaded on the official website is of Group ‘X’ (Tech), Group ‘Y’ (Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) & Musician), Group 'X' (Edn Instr), Group ‘Y’ (Med Asst), Group ‘Y’ {IAF(S)}, Group 'Y' {Auto Tech & IAF(P)}.

The IAF 2020 enrollment list consists of the details of selected candidates. The candidate details that are mentioned in IAF CASB enrollment list are Roll number, Candidate’s name, DOB, called as, reporting training institute, reporting date, etc. The candidates will be subjected to a pre-enrolment medical examination prior to their enrolment in IAF.

How to check IAF result and IAF enrolment list?

The IAF CASB result and IAF IAF enrolment list can be checked online on the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB).

Visit the official website of Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), airmenselection.cdac.in.

Scroll down to the direct link for IAF result. The link will be titled as, “ENROLMENT LIST (09 JUN 20) FOR INTAKE 02/2020 is available under Tab "Candidates"

Click on the desired list to check IAF CASB result in the IAF enrolment list.

The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the latest updates and news regarding IAF result and other related queries.

See the official IAF enrolment list HERE

For the pre-enrollment medical examination, the candidates should bring the following with them:

Original Passing Certificate of matriculation or equivalent as well as Intermediate or equivalent and Original Mark Sheet of Intermediate or equivalent along with three unattested photocopies of each. Original Degree certificate and marks sheet of Graduation / Post-Graduation / B.Ed {applicable for Group „X‟ (Non-Tech) Education Instructor only} with three unattested photocopies of each.

Originals of "Son of Air Force Personnel‟ (SOAFP) and NCC certificates along with three unattested photocopies of each, if applicable.

Character Certificate signed by a Gazetted Officer/ Panchayat Officer/Principal of School (if studied during last 01 year)/Principal of College (if studying/studied during last 01 year). This certificate must be signed no earlier than six months and must have the official seal of the issuing officer.

Seventeen unattested copies of your recent colour passport size front-facing photographs (not more than three months old), taken without a cap in open collar shirt (of which six are for Training Institute). Only Sikh candidates, whose religion prohibits the cutting of the hair or shaving the face of its member, will be permitted to grow hair and/or retain beard and moustache. Accordingly, Sikh candidates willing to retain the same as per laid down specification are to get their photographs with beard and moustache. Such candidates will not be permitted to grow/shave beard/moustache at later stages after enrolment. In any case, no candidate is permitted to sport beard without moustache irrespective of religion or faith.

Read all the important instructions like above HERE