Is NEET 2020 Postponed To Another Date? Read On To Know The Possible Change In Schedule

With most national entrances tests being postponed, many students are wondering if NEET exams are postponed as well. The original examinations were planned for May and later scheduled for July 2020 due to coronavirus. The students are doubtful if the exams are going to be conducted in July now. These doubts are due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, which is a threat to many. NEET 2020 as well can be pushed to another date, if the situation does not subside. However, students are urged to still continue to study and not expect the syllabus to be changed or shortened. The examinations will be conducted as per the committee for the admissions of several courses like MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses for the undergraduate levels. Read on to know if there is a possibility of exams being postponed.

Is NEET 2020 postponed to another date?

The original examinations at the national level were scheduled first in May and later got postponed for July 26, 2020. The change of dates from July to August or to any other date is not officially released yet. The NTA has not released any statement yet on the rescheduling of exams from July to August.

NTA has increased the number of centres to twice as compared to the number of centres in the last year. There are over 6000 centres this year. The NTA has planned social distancing and special rules for students, if the exams are conducted on July 26. The examination will only be conducted after the coronavirus situation subsides which is not the case in the country. Students are urged to keep checking the official website for all updates.

Many students have urged the GOI to postpone the exams, here are some of the requests from students:

#HealthOverExams @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia we respect our leaders... But.. The decision of conducting such a big exams like jee nd neet in this worst situation is absolutely wrong if.. Uh think those who r tweeting here hav'nt prepared for exams then u misunderstood 🙏 — Tarun Ganiger (@GanigerTarun) June 10, 2020

This is a very true and real situation that can happen Sir @DrRPNishank Just in the same way people aren't welcoming migrant labours from Maharashtra, similarly they would let us peacefully return home. Please #postponeneet #HealthOverExams https://t.co/mIX8JbPdJy — Alingon D'Rozario (@AlingonDRozario) June 10, 2020

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination of NEET 2020, which is an undergraduate qualification test for MBBS, BDS and other related courses. The academic qualification for the NEET exams is 10+ 2 in science stream with the subjects PCB. The examination is generally conducted in pen and paper mode. NEET 2020 was pushed once before from May to July. The NEET 2020 website also revealed that the examination’s admit card will only be provided before the fifteen days of the exams, thus admit cards are not released yet.

