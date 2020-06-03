NEET 2020: Edvizo (IIT Alumnus Startup) Launches Free Online Crash Course For IIT, NEET

A Bangalore-based startup named Edvizo has recently announced its free online crash course for NEET 2020 and IIT aspirants. Edvizo is an app developed by an IIT Delhi alumnus and the free crash course is slated to start from June 5th. The top rankers from the Indian prestigious institutes will go live daily and teach different topics for the IIT JEE, NEET crash course. Read on to know what this crash course entails and how can one apply for this crash course.

After the Union HRD minister launched a new app on May 19th called 'National Test Abhyas' for mock tests for NEET, IIT-JEE and other competitive exams, the IIT startup then stepped up and launched a free online crash course. NEET 2020 is the only UG entrance exam that is conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS admissions into prestigious colleges in the country.

What to expect from a free crash course?

The crash course is designed to give the students a final touch up on their JEE and NEET 2020 preparations which are soon approaching. IIT-JEE is slated to be conducted between July 18th to 23rd July. The NEET exams are slated for July 26th this year. The online free classes will be conducted by top rankers from various IIT institutes and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for 40 days. Earlier, in the first week of May, Edvizo had initiated a 30-days free doubt-clearing programme as well.

The crash course will provide a fast-paced preparation and a final brush up on the important topics of various subjects for NEET 2020 as well as IIT-JEE.

Free online test series is available. All course material for studying is free of cost.

The free programme would be made available to 100 students for each subject.

Mentors would be JEE and NEET toppers and from IITs and AIIMS.

Each session will be for 1.5 hours and classes will start every evening at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday.

Four key subjects are being focused including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics

How to apply for NEET 2020 Edvizo crash course?

People who are interested to apply for the crash course can go to this link and apply from here. the registrations have started from May 31st. The crash course will start on June 5th.

Official link - https://www.edvizo.com/cc.

NEET 2020 exam date; Latest updates

NEET-UG is conducted for Undergraduate Medical courses like MBBS and BDS, while the NEET-PG is conducted for Post Graduate Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

The national eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG)-2020 is rescheduled from May 3rd to July 26th from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The correction of the exam centres was allowed on the NTA website till May 31st.

Promo Image courtesy: Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay