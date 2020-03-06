JIPMER Result 2020 For Group B And C Declared On The Official Website

JIPMER result 2020 has been declared. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the result for the Written and Skill Test for Group B and Group C. These recruitment examinations are conducted for filling the posts of Nursing officer, MLT Physical Instructor and others. The candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Group B and Group C (CBT) will have to visit the official website of the institute in order to check their JIPMER result 2020. The JIPMER examination was held on February 23 this year.
Also Read: WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Date Of Physical Endurance Test For Fire Operator Out
Also Read: CBSE Students File A Petition For Lenient Evaluation Of The Class 12 Physics Paper
The candidates whose name has been shortlisted will have to appear for the Certificate / Biometric Verification and Skill Test. The JIPMER result 2020 is entirely based on the candidates' performance in the computer-based test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Certificate / Biometric and Skill Test on the given below dates.
|Medical Laboratory Technologist
|March 30
|EEG Technician
|March 31
|Nursing Officer
|April 01
|Psychiatric Nurse
|March 31
|Physical Instructor
|March 31
|Electronics Assistant (Workshop)
|March 31
|Uro Technician
|March 31
Also Read: JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released
Also Read: RRB NTPC Exam 2020 - Date Announcement And How To Download Admit Card