JIPMER Result 2020 For Group B And C Declared On The Official Website

JIPMER result 2020 has been declared. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the result for the Written and Skill Test for Group B and Group C. These recruitment examinations are conducted for filling the posts of Nursing officer, MLT Physical Instructor and others. The candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Group B and Group C (CBT) will have to visit the official website of the institute in order to check their JIPMER result 2020. The JIPMER examination was held on February 23 this year.

The candidates whose name has been shortlisted will have to appear for the Certificate / Biometric Verification and Skill Test. The JIPMER result 2020 is entirely based on the candidates' performance in the computer-based test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Certificate / Biometric and Skill Test on the given below dates.

Dates for the Certificate / Biometric and Skill Test

Medical Laboratory Technologist March 30 EEG Technician March 31 Nursing Officer April 01 Psychiatric Nurse March 31 Physical Instructor March 31 Electronics Assistant (Workshop) March 31 Uro Technician March 31

Steps on how to check the JIPMER Result 2020

In order to check the JIPMER result 2020, the candidates will have to follow these simple steps.

The candidates will have to visit the official link of JIPMER Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

After that, the candidates will have to look for the announcements tab on the home page of the official website.

After clicking on the announcements tab on the home page, the candidate will then have to check for the JIPMER Result 2020 to the various Group B and C posts for JIPMER Puducherry (Computer Based Online Test held on 23.02.2020) tab in the announcements page.

To check the result, the candidate will have to click on the details option given there.

A new page will open, then on the basis of their respective examination category, the candidates will have to check their results.

