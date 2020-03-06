Punjab Patwari Recruitment For 2020 Has Begun; Check Details About Payscale, Age Limit

Recruitment by Punjab Patwari has begun on the official website. There are a total of 1,090 Patwari posts which are to be filled through Punjab State Patwari Written Examination. The official website of Punjab Patwari recruitment has published a notification regarding the recruitment. The examination date will be announced shortly on the official website. The selection of the candidates will depend on the written examination. The application for the Punjab Revenue Department will begin in the last week of March 2020 and the last date is on April 04, 2020. The interested candidates can check the official notification on this link.

Also Read: WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Date Of Physical Endurance Test For Fire Operator Out

Also Read: CBSE Students File A Petition For Lenient Evaluation Of The Class 12 Physics Paper

The age limit for the application

The candidate appearing for the exam should have attained the age of 21 and should not be older than 37 years as on January 1, 2020.

For scheduled caste and backward caste of Punjab, the age limit will be relaxed up to 5 years as per Punjab Government.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Exam 2020 - Date Announcement And How To Download Admit Card

Payscale for Punjab Patwari recruitment

The expected pay scale is ₹10300 + ₹34800 + ₹3200/- Grade Pay

Qualifications required for the Punjab Patwari recruitment

The applicant should have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute.

The candidate should also have at least 120 Hours' course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized institution which is ISO 9001 certified. OR

The Candidate should have at least 120 Hours’ working experience in Computer Applications from a recognized institution or a Certificate of ‘O’ Level from the Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (in short DOEACC).

Application fee for Punjab Patwari Recruitment

The application fee for candidates in the General category is ₹800/-

The application fee for the candidates from the SC/BC/PHC/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab is ₹400/-

Also Read: JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released

Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Selected For The Post Of Health Inspector