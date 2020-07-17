JAC 12th Result 2020: See Steps To Check JAC Board Result Via Digilocker App 2020 & SMS

After ICSE, CBSE and other education boards released their board exam results one by one in the current week. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has also released its JAC 12th result 2020 today on July 17, 2020. The results have been declared for all three streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts.

Students had appeared for the class 12 exams under the surveillance of CCTV cameras this year. The board took the decision to install cameras in examination halls to curb the unfair practices during the exams which have been taking place for many years. Read on to check results of JAC 12th board via Digilocker app, SMS and even through the official website.

Check JAC 12th result 2020 via Digilocker app

Login to DigiLocker App using your login credentials i.e. Username and Password.

Go to the Profile page and Sync Aadhar Number.

However, if you have already created the account using Aadhar Number, then step 2 is not needed.

Click on the 'Pull Partner Documents’ or 'Import Documents' button.

Choose 'Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi' from the drop-down list.

Then choose '2020' as exam year and 'Class 12th board result' option.

Enter roll number and other details as required.

Click 'Submit'

JAC Board 12th Result 2020 mark sheet will then be imported to the student's account.

Students will then be able to access and download the result for future references.

How to create a Digilocker Account?

Visit DigiLocker’s registration page at www.digilocker.gov.in.

Enter your permanent mobile number and click on Continue.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number.

Fill this OTP in the website and then click on Verify.

Set your Digilocker Username and Password and write it down in your notebook so as to not forget the username and password.

Note: The password should not contain the words from your username.

Then type your Aadhaar Number and verify it through OTP or fingerprint option.

Your Digilocker App account is finally set up.

JAC 12th result 2020 via SMS

Students can send a message in the following format to 56263 (according to examresults.net).

RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

JAC Class 12th Result via JAC website

Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board using this URL - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Type your roll number in the text field provided on the website.

Click 'Submit' to view the result.

Download your result and save it for future reference.

Over 2.34 lakh students of class 12 have appeared for the JAC result 2020 this year. The examinations were held for the three streams, science, commerce and arts streams students. The exams were held from February to March. The JAC officials claimed that Jharkhand Academic Council originally planned to declare the results by May. However, because of the lockdown in the country, the JAC 12th result of 2020 was delayed. JAC planned to start the evaluation process in March itself, however as the lockdown was imposed, the evaluation process finally started on May 28, 2020, that is why the results are declared so late now.

