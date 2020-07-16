JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At 1 PM

ICSE, CBSE and other education boards recently released their board exam results for this year. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will also release its JAC 12th result 2020 tomorrow on Friday, July 17, 2020. JAC result 2020 for class 12 will be declared of all three streams – Science, Commerce and Arts. According to a report in a leading daily, JAC 12th result 2020 will be declared on July 17, 2020, at around 1 PM on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

JAC 12th Result 2020

In a statement to a leading daily, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said that they will announce the JAC 12th result 2020 on Friday, July 17, 2020. He also mentioned the timing of the JAC result 12th as 1:00 PM. State HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the results at JAC office, he added.

Over 2.34 lakh students of class 12 are awaiting their JAC result 2020 this year. The examinations were held for the three streams, science, commerce and arts streams students. The class 12 board examination for all three streams were held in February 2020. The examination started on February 10 and concluded on February 28, 2020. The JAC officials claimed that Jharkhand Academic Council originally planned to declare the results by May. However, because of the lockdown in the country, the JAC 12th result 2020 was delayed. JAC planned to start the evaluation process in March itself, however as the lockdown was imposed, the evaluation process finally started on May 28, 2020, the report added.

JAC Class 12 examination and JAC Result 2020

Students appeared for the class 12 exams under the surveillance of CCTV cameras this year. The bard took the decision to install cameras in examination halls to curb the unfair practices during the exams. Every classroom had been installed with CCTV cameras for the JAC class 12 exams.

Last year, a total of 3.15 lakh students had appeared in the JAC 12th exams. As per the JAC 12th Science result of last year, around 57 per cent of students had passed the exam in science stream. A total of 70.44 per cent of students had cleared the commerce stream exam. To everyone’s surprise, the pass percentage for Arts stream was greater among all three with 79.97 per cent students passing the exam.

Students are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) to know all the latest updates and news about JAC result 2020 and JAC 12th result date.