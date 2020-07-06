JAC Result: JAC 11th Result 2020 Declared, 95.53% Students Pass The Exam

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), recently announced the JAC result for class 11th. The JAC 11th result was declared on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. Students can now check their JAC 11th result on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC 11th exam was conducted in March 2020.

According to several news reports, this year a total of 3,46,504 students had registered for the class 11 examination. Out of these students, 3,39,061 appeared for the examination. Out of the students who appeared in the examination, 3,23,924 students passed the exam. The passing percentage in class 11th Jharkhand result is 95.53 per cent. The Jharkhand Academic Council’s class 11 exam was conducted for five subjects from March 5, 2020, to March 7, 2020. It was held on OMR sheets and the evaluation process was computerised. The JAC Class 11th examination was for a total of 250 marks. The JAC result for class 11 is generally announced in April. However, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation and lockdown in the country, the results were delayed.

How to check the JAC result for class 11th on the official website?

Here are the steps which one can follow to check their JAC 11th result online on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.nic.in.

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, go to the recent announcement section.

Click on the link that reads, “click here for jac exam 2020 results

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the link that reads as, ”Results of Class XI Examination - 2020 (published on 04-07-2020)”.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the JAC result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest updates and Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) exam news. One can also check their JAC 11th result on the direct link provided here. It is possible that due to the heavy traffic on the official website, students might face problems while checking their result.

To check the JAC result of class 11 examination click HERE.