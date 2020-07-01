SSC CGL Result 2020: SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination Result Has Been Delayed

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s SSC CGL result 2020 has been delayed. The result that is delayed is of SSC’s combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam The Staff Selection Commission had earlier released a notice on its official website regarding the SSC CGL tier 1 result that the SSC CGL 2020 result will be announced by the end of June. The candidates were eagerly waiting for their results on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, but the result has not been announced yet. The SSC CGL result date is not yet declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

SSC CGL Result 2020

Staff Selection Commission had conducted the examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 in March 2020. Those candidates who clear the tier 1 examination will be eligible to appear in the tier 2 examination. The SSC CGL examination is conducted for filling several posts of Group C and Group D in different ministries/departments/organizations. The examination was computer-based and was held at various centres spread across the country. The answer key to the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam was also released on March 16, 2020. The candidates were asked to submit their challenges against the answer key till March 21, 2020.

Because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country, a lot of examinations were postponed while others were cancelled. The results of exams which were conducted before the lockdown was imposed have also been delayed. SSC CGL Tier 1 result is also one of those results which were delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, the Staff Selection Commission had released a notification on its website stating the SSC CGL result 2020 would be declared in the month of June 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in. to know about all the latest updates regarding the SSC CGL result 2020.

See the earlier notification regarding SSC CGL result date HERE

SSC CGL 2019 tentative vacancies

Staff Selection Commission recently released a tentative vacancy for combined graduate level (CGL) 2019 recruitment drive. According to the reports, a total of 8582 vacancies have been announced. Out of these vacancies, the highest number of vacancies is reported by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC). The vacancies reported by CBIC are a total of 2159. CBIC is followed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with 1456 vacancies.