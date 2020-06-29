JEE 2020 Admit Card For JEE Mains To Be Out On July 3 Or 4; No Updates On Postponement

The JEE Mains exam for 2020 which was earlier scheduled in April 2020 will now be conducted in July. The exams will be held in two shifts from 9 AM to 12 noon in the first shift and from 3 PM to 6 PM in the second shift. The JEE Main admit card will be available to download for the eligible students 15 days prior to the examination. No further date of postponement from July is yet declared by the officials.

Currently, India is under the surging coronavirus situation with over 4,91,000 coronavirus confirmed cases in the country and about 1,89,000 active cases. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations dates have been hampered. Many exams have been already cancelled or postponed, however, many are still scheduled on their expected dates.

JEE 2020 admit card

Students will be able to download their JEE Main exam admit cards on the official website of NTA and JEE Main, which is www.nta.ac.in and www.jeemain.nta.nic.in respectively.

Log in into the official website using the registered email id and password. Use the URL https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx to read all the relevant information on the website.

Click onto the JEE Main admit card login tab then download admit card through using your application number and password or via application number and date of birth.

Save the admit card for future references.

This is the last update that is currently visible on the official website of IIT-JEE. So as of now, the IIT-JEE exam is up for the slated schedule of July 18 to July 23rd. The admit card is expected to be released 15 days earlier i.e on July 4th.

Image courtesy: JEE official website

Students who are preparing for JEE Main 2020 exam can access the test questions and sample papers in the regional language, Hindi. Aspiring candidates can attempt mock tests, online lessons and other advantages in the language. The Hindi version goes by the name of the National Test Abhyas. Students can download the application and practice for the national entrance. As per HRD Minister’s post, the National Testing Agency made the task possible.

A candidate can check the official websites of JEE Main and JEE advanced to know the latest updates about the exam date. Candidates are also advised to check on the Twitter accounts of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who share important updates as well. The JEE mains 2020 is scheduled for July 18 to July 23 and the JEE Advanced is scheduled on August 23rd.

Image Source: Shutterstock