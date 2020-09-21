JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Admit Card Declared Now! See Direct Link For Download

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards have been released on September 21, 2020. Candidates can easily download the admit cards by visiting the official website that is jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is slated for September 27, 2020. The exams would be conducted at various exam centres across Indian states.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released the JEE Main result. The Mains result would help the students to get shortlisted into various NITs in the country. The selection solely depends on how the students have performed and the cut off released at the JEE Main 2020. According to the latest notification by NATA, the counselling sessions can begin by October 6, 2020. On the other hand, candidates sitting for the JEE Advanced would get the opportunity to get shortlisted for admissions into various IITs in the country.

JEE Main 2020 result declared today: How to Check JEE Main 2020 results?

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

Enter your credentials including the application number and other details

JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout.

For the direct link, Click here.

Image courtesy: JEE Advanced portal

JEE Main updates

JEE Main 2020 was held between September 1 to September 6 this year. The NTA had released the results for the JEE Main 2020 exam a few days ago on September 11. Candidates can check their results on the official website at jeemain.nic.in. After the announcement of JEE Main 2020 result, candidates who meet the cut off requirement will be eligible for the admission to specific institutes like Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). However, those candidates who wish to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will have to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. After the cut-offs and the ranks are released, candidates would go for counselling, which would be conducted by JoSAA.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock