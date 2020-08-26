JEE Advanced 2020: Revised Brochure Released, Registration To Start On Sep 11

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi released the revised brochure for JEE advanced 2020 yesterday i.e. on August 25, 2020. The JEE advanced brochure was released on the official website of JEE advanced 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in. All the students can now visit the official website to access this JEE advanced 2020 information brochure. The JEE advanced brochure is available in both Hindi and English language.

According to the official JEE advanced brochure, JEE advanced 2020 registration will be starting from September 11, 2020, and will conclude on September 16, 2020. The last date to pay the application fee of JEE advanced 2020 is September 17, 2020. JEE advanced exam date is on September 27, 2020. Those candidates who clear their JEE main exam will be eligible for JEE advanced 2020. JEE advanced 2020 admit card will be made available to download on September 21. Candidates will be able to download their JEE advanced admit card till September 27. Here is a look at the important dates of JEE advanced 2020.

Important dates of JEE advanced 2020

JEE (Main) 2020 [Computer Based Test by NTA] – September 1, 20020 to September 5, 2020

Results of JEE (Main) 2020 by NTA – By September 10, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 registration – September 11, 2020, to September 16, 2020

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates – September 17, 2020

JEE advanced admit card download – September 21, 2020, to September 27, 2020

JEE advanced exam date – September 27, 2020

Online declaration of final answer keys and JEE advanced 2020 result – October 5, 2020, 10 AM.

See the official revised JEE advanced brochure HERE

Candidates who want to take admission in Bachelor of Architecture (b.Arch) programme will have to appear in the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The AAT registration 2020 will be starting on October 5 and will conclude on next day, i.e. on October 6, 2020. The Architecture Aptitude Test will be conducted on October 8, 2020, and AAT result 2020 will be declared on October 11, 2020.

JEE News

The Supreme Court had rejected a plea seeking postponement of NEET 2020 & JEE Mains exam last week. The JEE mains exam will now be held from September 1 to September 5 in India. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of a viral disease. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and the information brochure of JEE advanced 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to JEE advanced exam date and JEE advanced 2020 registration