JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Answer Key's Provisional Link Activated At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

The Joint Admission Board under the aegis of the National Testing Agency which is responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination or the JEE Advanced 2020 has now activated the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key links. The link for JEE Advanced 2020 answer key is jeeadv.ac.in. The students who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 paper can download or go through the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key through the official website link mentioned above once the link is live. At the moment only the link has been activated and a PDF is yet to be updated.

JEE Advanced 2020 answer key details to know

A student can contest the answer key if he/she finds any discrepancies and think that the answer is not correct. The answer key can be contested through a formal application accompanied by the supporting solution for the question whose answer has been contested. The details have all been given on the official website of the consortium. After accepting the contested sheet, the JAB and NTA will look into the correction of answers. The final JEE Advanced answer key date is October 5, 2020.

JEE Advanced official answer key comes after a long wait

Students had appeared for the JEE in the month of September after several postponements due to the coronavirus situation. JEE Advanced answer key date was awaited by two batches of students who had appeared for the examinations on the day. About 1,51,311 candidates appeared in the morning session on the day of the exams followed by the afternoon session in which about 1,50,900 candidates appeared. The authorities conducted the examinations across 222 cities in over 1,000 venues. This year, the number of centres were increased in order to help students follow social distancing norms. With the help of the JEE Advanced 2020, students can check how they have performed in JEE Advanced 2020 paper by calculating and cross-checking the marks.

Here is how one can check the JEE Advanced 2020 answer key which has been released by the officials

Follow the link jeeadv.ac.in to head to the official website of JEE Advanced 2020. Find the latest announcements link or ‘notice to candidates’ section. Under which one can see “Candidates can view their responses by logging into the Candidate Portal. Tentative Answer Keys will be released soon.” Click on the ‘Candidate Portal’ and it will lead to another page of JEE Advanced 2020 answer key. Then you will be led to the credentials page of JEE Advanced official answer key and you will see Enter Your Information, JEE (Advanced) Registration Number, Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), Mobile Number and captcha. On the JEE Advanced answer key date, the candidate can see the paper and batch-wise JEE Advanced 2020 answer key.

