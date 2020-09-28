JEE Advanced 2020: Students On Physics, Maths & Chemistry Papers' Difficulty Level

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced or the JEE Advanced paper 2020 for the current batch has wrapped up. After much delay and the re-postponements, the examinations culminated on September 27, 2020. The examinations were conducted following the newly set SOPs of the Home Ministry as well as the Health Ministry. According to an official from Delhi University, the examinations witnessed the attendance of over 96% of the total candidates.

Students react on JEE Advanced paper 2020

This year, the students reacted to the JEE Advanced question paper 2020. Several students took to social media to express how they felt about the JEE Advanced question paper 2020. Some students were of the belief that Physics JEE Advanced paper 2020 was difficult out of the bunch. Even though everything was from the syllabus, the papers were more towards calculative methods, as per the students. On the other hand, the Chemistry papers were easier with more questions from organic chemistry, as per the students. Finally, Maths took the longest time to solve as it was a lengthy paper as per the JEE Advanced students reaction.

Watch some JEE Advanced students reaction-

JEE Advanced question paper 2020 details to know-

The students appeared for the examinations in two batches on the day of the examinations. About 1,51,311 appeared for the morning shift of exams that is between 9 am to 12 pm followed by 1,50,900 students who appeared for the afternoon batch that is between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The authorities conducted the examinations across 222 cities in over 1,000 venues. This year, the number of centres were increased in order to help students follow social distancing norms.

JEE Advanced paper 2020 answer key details

According to the official press release of the NTA and the Joint Examination board, the students will be receiving the answer keys by the end of September that is on September 29 or latest within the first week of October. Students can then check the answer keys and also contest some of the answers if there is any objection by the students. The answer key will help the students understand the performance as well. Once the results are out, the students can begin with the counselling for subjects for the academic year. The shortlisted students will be allotted to various IITs as well as several governments recognised engineering institutions across the country.

