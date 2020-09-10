TS POLYCET Result 2020 Announced: Here's How To Download The Rank Card

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has finally announced the TS POLYCET result 2020 for the entrance examination. The TS POLYCET 2020 entrance test was held on September 2, 2020. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the rank card on polycetts.nic.in. Read on to know more.

TS POLYCET Result 2020 Announced on September 10

The Telangana State board conducted this year POLYCET exam in one session on September 2. The exam timings were 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The board later released the answer key for the entrance exam on September 4. Here is how the candidates can check and download the rank card

How to download TS POLCET Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training— polycetts.nic.in

You will be able to see seven options on the website, one of which is POLYCET Results. Click on the aforementioned option.

The candidate will be guided to a new page where they will be asked to enter their TS POLYCET- 2020 Hall Ticket No.

After entering the hall ticket number correctly, they can click on the “View Rank Card” option beside the text field.

The candidate can now view their TS POLYCET result in 2020.

A download option will appear on the page from where the rank card download can be initiated.

TS POLYCET result 2020: What you need to know

According to the education board’s official website, candidates from schedules caste and scheduled tribe will be assigned ranking by obtaining a minimum of one (01) mark in the entrance test. These candidates will be allowed to compete with for their category of seats during admission even if they have scored less than 30 per cent marks in the TS POLYCET entrance test. Candidates must also note that marks obtained by a student in the entrance exams are used for the purpose of assigning ranks. Furthermore on the basis of these ranks, admissions are given to students into diploma courses.

About the TS POLYCET Exam

The State Board of Education and Training, Hyderabad conducts the POLYCET test for students who are seeking admission into all Diploma courses available in the state for various fields. The POLYCET allows students to take admission into Engineering, Non-Engineering courses and also other technology courses offered at Polytechnics. Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture engineering, Seed Technology and organic agriculture courses are also an option.