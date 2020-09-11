JEE Main Result 2020: How To Register For JEE Advanced? All You Need To Know

As the results of JEE Main 2020 is expected to be announced soon, the candidates who qualify in the test can register for the JEE Advanced exam starting September 12. The online registrations will be open from Saturday afternoon and it will be closed on September 17 at 5pm. The qualified candidates, who clear JEE Main, can register for the next exam on the JEE Advanced website, i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

National Testing Agency held the all-India level entrance examinations that are the JEE Main 2020 between September 1 to September 6. This year the coronavirus pandemic had pushed the examinations by almost three months. The JEE Main September result will be determining the admissions of aspirants into various IITs, engineering courses and more.

According to the official website, the qualified candidates are required to pay the registration fees before 5pm on September 18. The JEE Advanced will be held on September 27, and the final results are likely to be announced on October 5.

Criteria for foreign nationals

For foreign nationals, the officials informed that the online registration for JEE Advanced began last week, on September 5. The foreign nationals candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are allowed to take JEE Advanced directly, without appearing for JEE Main. Foreign candidates can click here to apply for the exam directly or visit jeeadv.nic.in.

JEE Advanced will also be a computer-based test, just like JEE Main. Candidates will have to appear for two papers - one in the forenoon, and the second in the afternoon. This year, for the examination, over 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared. The examinations were conducted following strict and mandatory protocols to curb any risk of the spread of the coronavirus. The candidates were let into the examination centres only after sanitizing their hand, and ensuring that they wear masks. Several social distancing protocols were established as per the government guidelines. The NTA is soon going to hold NEET 2020 as well in a similar manner, as per reports.

