JEE, NEET 2020: Gujarat Parents Association Writes To SC To Conduct Exams As Per Schedule

Gujarat Parents Association has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court demanding that the National Testing Agency or the NTA must hold the India-level Joint Entrance Examination or JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET as per the decided schedule. The dates for the same are set for September.

Gujarat Parents Association write to SC

Several reasons were stated by the Gujarat Parents Association out which one of the statement claimed that the postponement of the exams will pose as an ‘academic loss’ for the students. The examinations are major career-making prospects and students will face indefinite professional as well as a personal loss.

The statements by the parent’s association also suggested that the examinations are responsible for career development. It urged the ‘Respondent Authorities’ to consider all factors to any possible date changes of JEE or NEET 2020. The letter also mentioned that the stress level over the uncertainty of exams could also ‘traumatise’ students. This, in turn, will lead to poor retention and will affect the scores of the JEE, NEET 2020 aspirants. The academic performance of the students is at stake as per the parent’s petition to the SC.

The petition comes only a few days after eleven students of eleven states came together to write to the SC for the postponement of the JEE, NEET 2020 examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has posed to be a high health threat for the students. The letter mentioned the danger that prevails for students appearing for exams during such difficult times. About five lakh students are registered to appear for the JEE, NEET 2020 examinations and the letter claimed that conducting the exams will be putting the lives of the students at risk. The letter also urged the NTA to conduct the exams once coronavirus situation subsides.

The dates have been postponed multiple times. Now, the NEET exams are scheduled for September 13 and JEE exams are between September 1 to 6. The JEE scores are used to shortlist students for engineering colleges like the NIT, IIT while NEET is important for medical courses like BDS, MBBS and more.

