JEE Advanced Results 2020 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

On October 5, 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on the website jeeadv.ac.in. Meanwhile the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will release the All India Rankings (AIR) of JEE Advanced 2020 result today along with the scoresheet, which can be downloaded.

Earlier on September 29, the IIT Delhi released the answer key for JEE Advanced exam; over 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. As many as 96 per cent candidates appeared in the JEE entrance held examination held on September 27, 2020, at dedicated centres across the nation. The exams were conducted in two slots between 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check the JEE Advanced results 2020

Here’s the step by step procedure to check the JEE Advanced results 2020 official website:

Students can login to the JEE official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link displayed on the homepage

On the new page that appears, enter the login credentials

After entering the respective details click enter

Then click submit

The JEE Advanced 2020 result will display on the screen

Student can download or take a printout of the scorecard

Exam held amid strict compliance with COVID guidelines

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) held the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 amid strict compliance with COVID health safety guidelines across all its test centres in the capital. The exam authorities released a necessary standard operating procedure (SOP) and ordered that no student should be denied entry into the examination centre if they followed the safety guidelines. The examination centres not only followed the sanitization process but also asked the candidates to fill out a COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on their JEE Advanced admit cards that mandated the use of face masks and hand sanitizer according to the official release on the website.

