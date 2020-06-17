Pune University Admissions, Entrance Examinations Dates And Latest Updates

Pune has over 12,800 coronavirus cases as of now and will continue to impose strict lockdown norms on several containment zones and red zones. This has hampered daily activities like education and university. With the fifth nationwide lockdown imposed until June 30, 2020, Pune education department, Pune University and other educational institutions in the district will find new measures to determine a way for year-end exams and assessments. After recent announcements made by the state education department, there will be an implementation of new assessment techniques and marking schemes. Read on to know Pune University updates, exams and other details.

Pune University to conduct exams for final year students

Pune University announced that the exams will be conducted despite the state’s announcement that exams of final year students can be cancelled. The state had announced on May 31, 2020, that final year exams are cancelled and the varsities have a final call over conducting of exams. The students are urged to prepare for the exams and the dates will be revealed soon, as per reports. However, now it is reported that exams will be conducted in the traditional way. Students will have to appear on the exams on the said date, the examination centres will have strict social distancing norms as said by the vice-chancellor of Pune University.

Pune University admissions, entrance exams are live

The online procedure for examinations has begun. Students can log in to the website to register themselves. The last date for the same is June 30, 2020. Students will have the dates for appearance for entrance exams in the first week of August. The Online Entrance Examinations or the OEE will be made of several questions with the base of GK, logic and aptitude. A total of hundred marks will be there for the exams.

First-year and second-year results to be announced soon

Pune University’s revealed in an interview that the results of cancelled exams of non-final year students under the university will be announced by July 15, 2020. Students will be evaluated according to the previous semesters and internal examination scoring. The students are urged to log in to the website after the results are announced.

