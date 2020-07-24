JEE Mains Updates: List Of Important Topics For JEE Mains 2020 That One Must Not Leave Out

JEE Main is one of the toughest exams that students appear for after class 12th. JEE is given to secure a seat in the top colleges like IITs, NITs and GFTIs. The exam got postponed due to the pandemic and is now expected to take place in September 2020.

As the exam is almost a month away, it is important for students to get a clear study plan. It is important for aspiring students to focus on topics that are more important and are more likely to be asked in the exam. Various media portals and experts have analysed past year papers and have revealed what are the important topics according to based on their estimations. We have combined a list of important topics for the paper for you, take a look at the list below.

The paper consists of questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics. Given below is a list of topics that an aspiring student must not leave out or must not miss out on. Questions based on the particular topics have a high chance of coming in the paper and if the student prepares these topics well, they have a higher chance of scoring more in the paper.

Important list of topics for JEE Mains 2020

Physics

Rotation

Kinematics

Electrostatics

Current Electricity & Capacitors

Properties of Matter

Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism

Bohr’s Atomic Model

Waves & Sound

Heat & Thermodynamics

Ray Optics

Electromagnetic Waves

Semiconductors

Error & Instrument Analysis

Gravitation

Wave Optics

Photoelectric Effect

Oscillations

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

Chemistry

Atomic Structure

Gaseous & Liquid State

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Nuclear & Surface Chemistry

Chemical Bonding

Carboxylic Acids & Its Derivatives

Aldehydes and Ketones

Isomerism

General Organic Chemistry

p-Block Elements

Thermodynamics

Aromatic Compounds

Mathematics

Sequence & Series

Determinants and Matrices

Sets and relations

Mathematical Reasoning

Statistics & Probability

Vector & 3D

Straight line

Circle

Definite Integral

Indefinite Integral

Application of Derivatives

Differential equation

Application of Integrals

Trigonometric Ratios

Mock papers and past year papers

As the exam is round the corner, it is of utmost importance that students give mock papers as well. Aside from preparing the topics that are important, an aspiring student should regularly give mock papers and attempt past year papers. This enables them to get a clearer idea about the pattern of the paper, time themselves better and also gives a fair idea to students to understand where are they lacking and what are their strengths.

This list of important topics is based on analysis of past year papers and studies. The article does not encourage students to leave out the topics that are not on the list. The aim of the article is to highlight the important topics that students are advised not to leave out if they are appearing for JEE Mains 2020.

