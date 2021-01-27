NTA JEE 2021: JEE Main Correction Window Opens Today; See The Steps On How To Make Changes

The National Testing Agency, NTA holds the JEE main exam for the admissions to various undergraduate programs. The JEE main application window was started on December 16, 2020, and closed on 23rd January 2021. Today, the application correction window for NTA JEE 2021 opened. This would help a candidate to make certain changes to their application form to correct out any mistakes that they might have made while filling the form. The facility will remain open till January 30, 2021. Candidates can log in at the official website of NTA JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Correction in Application form (Correction window) From January 27, 2021, to January 30, 2021

Downloading of the e-admit card – The second week of February 2021

NTA JEE 2021 application correction window

The JEE Main correction window has now been activated. This is the last time that students can change their details that they filled in their application forms. During this JEE corrections window, candidates can now change specific information on their application form. Candidates should note that everything can't be changed on the form. Any information changed after January 30, 2021, will not be entertained in the student's candidature.

According to the NTA JEE Main's information bulletin, "The information filed by the candidates in their online application form, such as candidate's name, contact/address, category, PWD status, educational qualification, date of birth, choice of examination cities, etc. will be considered final. Under no circumstances will any request for change of information be entertained by the NTA after the closing of the correction window."

Image credits: JEE Main website

Visit the official JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials.

Click on the link “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021” or click on "Image correction JEE (Main) 2021".

Read instructions, click on ‘Proceed’.

Edit the required details.

Click on the 'Submit'.

NTA JEE Mains 2021 pattern & details

The engineering entrance called NTA JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26. The admit cards for the same will be released in the second week of February. In 2021, the NTA JEE exam will be held four times. This will ensure that the highest marks scored by the candidate amongst the four exams will be considered for admission. NTA JEE 2021 will be held in a new pattern where there are no negative markings for the 15 alternative questions. The question paper will have an option to attempt 75/90 questions, where 25 questions will be asked from each section of chemistry, physics, and mathematics. The first session JEE Main 2021 exam is from February 23 to February 26, 2021. The other dates of the examination are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The second cycle of the exam will take place between 15 to 18 March, while the third cycle is scheduled from April 27-30. The fourth and final cycle of NTA JEE Mains 2021 exam will be conducted from May 24-28.

