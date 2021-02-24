JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis PAPER-I (Forenoon Session): 'Easy To Moderate Level'

The National Testing Agency started the JEE Main 2021 yesterday on February 23 with the paper 2 exams. The exams for papers 2A B.Arch and 2B B.Planning were held yesterday. Today, on February 24, 2021, JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 exam was conducted for the registered candidates. The exam is held for those who want to aspire to take admissions in B.E. / B. Tech courses. According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the difficulty level of JEE Main 2021 paper conducted today was easy to moderate level. For all the people who want to know about the immediate reaction and JEE Main 2021 exam analysis of the JEE Main 2021 exam for Paper 2 conducted today, here is everything you need to know.

JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I (for B.E. / B. Tech) (Forenoon Session)

A total of 90 questions were asked in the JEE Main Paper – 1 exam. The total number of marks for the exam was 300. The paper consisted of three parts and every part had two sections.

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I: Difficulty Level of Questions

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Students reported that the questions asked were majorly from chapters Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector & 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. More weightage was given to Calculus.

Physics – Easy level. Questions were mostly asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry - Moderate level. The majority of the questions covered chapters like Chemical bonding, Co-ordination compounds. Heat & Thermodynamics had more weightage. Questions of Inorganic Chemistry were mostly from NCERT.

Maths & Chemistry were of Moderate level while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects in the morning session of February 24, 2021. This paper was Easy to Moderate level according to students.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)

