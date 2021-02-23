JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Analysis: 'Easy To Moderate Level With Lengthy Math Questions'

JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: National Testing Agency started the JEE Main 2021 with Paper 2 exam on February 23. The exams for papers 2A B.Arch and 2B B.Planning were held on Tuesday, February 23. Check immediate reaction and paper analysis of the JEE Main Paper 2 exam 2021. According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the difficulty level of Paper 2 was easy to moderate.

JEE Mains 2021 Paper 2A - B.Arch Analysis:

Part-I- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions. Section-1 had 20 Multiple-choice questions with Single correct answers. Section-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Aptitude Section had a total of 50 questions. There were 50 Multiple-choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The total marks of this section were 200.

Part-III- Drawing Section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. The total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main Paper 2A Analysis: Difficulty Level of Questions

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage is given to chapters of Algebra like Progressions, Vectors, 3D Geometry.

Aptitude – Easy level. Questions were mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures.

Drawing– Easy level. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Kite Festival and another question was to redraw a Black & White photo with correct proportions.

JEE Main 2021 Analysis of Paper 2B B. Planning Paper:

Part-I- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Section 1 had 20 Multiple-choice questions with Single correct answers. Section-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Aptitude Section had a total of 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The total marks of this section were 200.

Part-III- Planning Section had a total of 25 questions – There were 25 Multiple choice questions with single correct answers. The marking scheme for multiple-choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. The total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Main Paper 2B Analysis: Difficulty Level of Questions

Mathematics – Easy Level. Few questions were from Calculus. Weightage is given to Vector & 3D geometry.

Aptitude – Easy level.

Planning – Easy level.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)