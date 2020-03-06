JEE Main Registration Deadline Extended Till March 12

Joint Entrance Exam JEE Main exam registration deadline has been extended until March 12, 2020. The National Testing Agency has declared a new deadline for JEE Main Registrations. The JEE Main Registrations are concerned with the Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc for the academic year 2020-2021. Registration window was scheduled to be closed on March 06 at 11.50 pm. But according to the new scheduled the students will be able to apply for the JEE Main Registration from March 6 to March 12, 2020. The link will also be active until 5 pm on March 12.

Considering the change, the National Testing Agency also rescheduled the application correction process. According to the rules of JEE Main, the candidates will be allowed to change the particulars in their applications by paying an additional amount. Previously, the facility was supposed to be available from March 8 to March 12. But now it will open on March 13, that is when the candidates will be able to edit their applications till March 16.

This is a one-time facility and it has been extended which will help the candidates to avoid any hardships. The candidates have also been informed regarding the corrections. The candidates are supposed to undertake the corrections very carefully as they will not be given any further chances. The candidates can go through the official notification which is available on the official website of Joint Entrance Exam.

How to register for the JEE Main exam

The candidates will have to follow some simple steps to apply for the Joint Entrance Exam.

The candidate will have to visit the official website of Joint Entrance Exam.

When the link is opened, the candidate can select the Application Form For JEE Main April 2020 option which is available.

A new page will open, and the candidate will either have to register on the site.

