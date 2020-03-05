WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Date Of Physical Endurance Test For Fire Operator Out

WBPSC West Bengal PSC has released the advertisement number 15/2018 for the selection of candidates for the post of Fire Operator. The number of candidates required for this post are 1,452. After the examination is conducted, the candidates who have cleared in the written exam will be called for the Physical Measurement Test and the Physical Endurance Test. The candidates will be able to check their WBPSC Fire Operator Result on the official website of WBPSC.

Online application started on June 13 in the year 2018 and the last day to submit the application was July 3, 2018. After the written examination the candidates who clear the exam are supposed to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The PMT will be followed by Physical Endurance Test (PET) from March 16 to March April 3, 2020. The examination schedule has been declared on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission.

Requirements for the post of Fire Operator

For the Physical Endurance Test, the candidate has to prove their physical ability required for the post. The candidate who is applying for the post of Fire Operator should have the height of 5'6 and their chest should be 32 with the expansion of 2 or 5 cms. The candidates will be able to check the result via online mode.

Here are steps on how to check the WBPSC Result for 2020 online

The candidates will have to go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission

The candidate will then have to look for the latest announcement or notification tab on the official website.

The candidate will have to click on the result for the written exam held for the recruitment of the post of Fire Operator tab which will appear on the home page.

In the next step, the PDF file will open

The candidate can download the result for future use.

